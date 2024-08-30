Railway Catering: Passengers fall victim to widespread cheating

By Paramjit Singh Kakkar

In a troubling revelation, it has come to light that passengers traveling by Indian Railways have been subjected to widespread cheating and substandard services by the catering contractors serving food on board the trains. Figures provided by the IRCTC reveal that during the last 5 months (May to August ‘24), more than 1,000 cases of irregularities have resulted in fines of Rs 25,000 each, while 20 contractors have been slapped fines exceeding Rs 1 lakh. These figures highlight a deep-rooted issue in the railway catering system, which has left countless passengers dissatisfied and exploited. It is worth mentioning that the IRCTC imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on a caterer of Dehradun Shatabadi Train on 24 August after a plastic wire was found in a Paratha served to a passenger.

The Scale of the Issue: Realising that the figures given above are for a period of mere 5 months, it amply points to the widespread violation of quality standards, over charging and misrepresenting the services promised. The substantial fines imposed indicate the failure in maintaining the quality and integrity of food services on trains by the contractors. The large number of cases and the severity of the fines underscore a serious concern: passengers are frequently being subjected to poor-quality food and, in some instances, outright deception.

Passenger Experiences: Numerous passengers have shared their distressing experiences. Reports have surfaced of food that is often stale, unhygienic, and not reflective of the advertised quality. Many travellers have complained about receiving meals that are markedly inferior to what was promised. The reality of these substandard services starkly contrasts with the official promises of quality and hygiene.

Authority’s Response: IRCTC has been routinely imposing such fines to address these issues and hold catering contractors accountable. The fines are meant to serve as a deterrent against the exploitation of passengers and to ensure that caterers adhere to the required standards. However, while the financial penalties are a step in the right direction, they raise questions about the adequacy of oversight and the effectiveness of existing quality control measures.

Moving Forward: To restore passenger confidence, there needs to be a comprehensive overhaul of the catering service monitoring system. Enhanced inspections, stricter adherence to hygiene standards, and better enforcement of penalties are crucial. Additionally, the railway authorities should consider implementing a more simplified yet robust feedback mechanism that allows passengers to report grievances and track the resolution of complaints in real-time.

Conclusion: A thorough study by experts in the field of catering in the railways is needed with due implementation of its recommendations, to ensure that passengers receive the quality of food and service they are promised. Until then, the onus is on the Indian Railways, IRCTC and the catering contractors to rectify these issues and restore the trust of millions who rely on railway travel.

(Paramjit Singh Kakkar is founding member of ‘PRAMUKH’ – NGO)