Rain havoc continues in Mussoorie, 4 houses in danger due to heavy landslide

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 30 Jun: The continuous torrential rain in Mussoorie has once again exposed the geological sensitivity of the city. After heavy rain on Sunday night, incidents of landslides have been reported in the Sarai area and Pump House area of Mussoorie, due to which many houses are in danger. Two houses have come under threat after a heavy landslide in the Sarai locality of Mussoorie.

As soon as the administration came to know about the incident, Nagar Palika President Meera Saklani reached the spot and conducted a joint inspection with administrative officials. During the inspection, President Meera Saklani said that the situation is serious. Due to continuous rain, the ground is sliding, due to which the foundation of many houses is getting affected. The administration is fully alert, and all possible help is being given to the affected families. The administration showed promptness and immediately evacuated both the houses that were in danger and the families living there were shifted to a safe place.

At the same time, two other houses have come under threat due to heavy landslide in the Pump House area. After inspecting the spot, local Councillor Pawan Thalwal said that the ground has become weak due to continuous rain in Mussoorie. There has been a heavy landslide in the Pump House area, due to which the safety of many houses has come under threat. The municipal administration is helping the victims in every possible way and the affected families are being shifted to safe places. The administration has appealed to the citizens of Mussoorie to stay away from landslide prone areas, and not to leave the houses unnecessarily during the rain.

Also, work on removing debris has also been started with the help of JCB. Executive Officer Tanveer Marwah said that in view of the heavy rain in Mussoorie, the municipality and the administration are fully prepared. The disaster affected areas are being inspected continuously. The families affected by the disaster have been shifted to safer places, but as per the weather department’s warning, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the next few days, due to which all the officers related to the disaster are on alert mode.

On the occasion EO Tanveer Marhwah, EO Rajneesh Dobriyal, Amit Bhatt, Gaurav Gupta and others were present.