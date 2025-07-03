New Forensic Technology to strengthen Police Investigations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: A special workshop was held on Monday at the Police Lines, here, to train police officers to collect physical evidence from crime scenes using an Advanced Mobile Forensic Van.

The training was given by experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). They taught police officers how to collect and protect evidence at a crime scene using the Crime Scene Investigation Kit. This kit is already available at every police station in the district.

In the workshop, police officers learned how to collect fingerprints, footprints, seal evidence properly, and detect drugs in narcotics cases. The experts explained how to use the tools step-by-step to ensure that no evidence is lost or damaged.

Officers were also given training on how to use the Advanced Mobile Forensic Van. This van is specially designed to help collect important physical evidence directly from crime scenes in a scientific way.

During the session, the SSP, Dehradun, instructed all police personnel to make the best use of these new tools. He said that, from now on, evidence from every crime scene should be collected using the Mobile Forensic Van only, to make investigations faster and more accurate.