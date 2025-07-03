Land related complaints dominate public hearing held by Doon Admin

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Acting on the directives of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, a ‘Janata Darshan’ was held today at the Rishiparna Auditorium at the Collectorate, presided over by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Jaibharat.

The event saw the registration of 105 complaints, with the majority concerning land disputes and interpersonal issues. Other grievances related to the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), milk cooperative, electricity, Jal Nigam (water supply), irrigation, requests for financial assistance, and compensation for land acquired for NH-72 were also brought forward. In response to complaints regarding encroachment on government land, ADM Jaibharat instructed the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates to take prompt action to clear the encroachments.

A female complainant apprised the ADM of encroachment on a public pathway in Thakurpur, Premnagar. Despite an order from Tehsildar, Vikasnagar, for its removal, the encroachment still persists. Consequently, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikasnagar, was directed to ensure the order’s implementation and to submit a compliance report within a week. In another case concerning encroachment on a public pathway in Bapu Gram, Rishikesh, the Superintending Engineer was asked to review the site plan and provide a report on the actions taken. The residents of Tarla Amwala, who demanded the installation of a sewer line, were assured that the Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam would take the necessary steps.

Kuldan Singh, a resident of Gram Sabhawala, complained about the non-receipt of compensation for his land acquired for NH-72. The Special Land Acquisition Officer was instructed to address the matter expeditiously. Bhuvan Bhaskar, a supervisor at the Milk Cooperative, reported that the department had deducted Rs 40,000 from his salary for supplying milk products between June 2024 and November 2025, a responsibility that belonged to another employee. The Assistant Director, Milk, was directed to look into the issue and take appropriate action. Dinesh Chandra Bhatt of Saraswati Vihar raised the issue of his rented shop, where the agreement had expired in March, but the tenant was neither vacating the premises nor paying rent. The Police Department was instructed to intervene in the matter.

The public hearing was also attended by SDM Apurva Singh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, General Manager of the District Industries Centre Anjali Rawat, Executive Engineer (Electricity) Rakesh Kumar, as well as officials from the education, MDDA, irrigation, and other departments.