Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit & Subhash Upadhyay set to be appointed HC Judges

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Apr: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of three advocates and one judicial officer as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The three lawyers recommended are Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit and Subhash Upadhyay. In addition, the Supreme Court Collegium also recommended Judicial Officer Vivek Bharti Sharma as Judicial Officer of the High Court.

It may be recalled that, on 7 September, last year, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand had made the above recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Uttarakhand had also concurred with the recommendation, the Apex Court Collegium noted. The file was received in the Supreme Court from Department of Justice on 1 April, 2023.

In order to ascertain the suitability of the candidates, the Supreme Court Collegium consulted with the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Uttarakhand High Court. After this consultation and taking into account other material, the Collegium decided to recommend the four candidates for elevation to the Uttarakhand High Court.

It may be recalled that, as on 1 April, the Uttarakhand High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 11 judges, is functioning with 5 judges, with 6 vacancies.

It may be recalled that Rakesh Thapliyal is a practicing senior advocate with the High Court with domain expertise in service and criminal law. Subash Upadhyay also has domain expertise in service law, while advocate Pankaj Purohit is also a senior practicing lawyer. On the other hand, Vivek Bharti Sharma joined the judicial services in 2006 and is currently the senior-most member of the Uttarakhand Higher Judicial Services. He is currently posted as Registrar General of Uttarakhand High Court. His name has been recommended as Judicial Officer of the High Court.