Ramesh Pahadi receives Pandit Bhairav Dhuliya Journalism Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 19 May: In an award ceremony instituted by the Karmbhoomi Foundation, Ramesh Pahadi became the recipient of the Third Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya Patrakar Purashkar on Sunday. In a felicitation ceremony organised in the Nagar Nigam Auditorium, here, Pahadi received an award of Rs 1,00,000, a shawl and a certificate from Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker, Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand.

While welcoming all present for the ceremony, Captain (Indian Navy) Himanshu Dhuliya, the Secretary of the Karmbhoomi Foundation, informed that the day happened to be the 125th birth anniversary of Pandit Dhuliya. He narrated the various activities where Pandit Dhuliya played leading roles in fighting for India’s independence.

After narrating some landmark activities of Pahadi, Captain Dhuliya stated that the award selection committee was unanimous in choosing the veteran journalist, Ramesh Pahadi, for this year’s award due to his outstanding contribution in the field of journalism and public service in Uttarakhand.

After lighting of the ceremonial lamp, Ajeet Singh Shaan recited his poem on Uttarakhand.

Vipin Uniyal stated that presently the media world is undergoing tough times. He drew the attention of the audience that Pandit Dhuliya was a unique personality who resigned from the Legislative Assembly on grounds of social injustice.

Dr Yogesh Dhasmana narrated how during the Non-Cooperation Movement, Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya took the stand that the movement will be on regional terms.

Veteran journalist Prabhat Dabral talked about his interaction as a student leader with Pandit Dhuliya and how he was patient in advising him about respecting others’ points of view.

National Award-Winning film director Tigmanshu Dhulia read out the citation which led to Ramesh Pahadi being selected for the Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya Patrakar Purashkar. Pahadi was an editor from 1977 to 2017 and was also involved actively in the Chipko Movement.

Ramesh Pahadi expressed his gratitude for the award and how his career in journalism was almost thrust upon him and how an incident at an Enquiry Counter made him decide to stay back in the hills and grow as a journalist.

Ritu Khanduri congratulated the Karmbhoomi Foundation for instituting an award for fearless journalists. She emphasised that journalists of Kotdwar should take a leaf out of the books of the journalists of the past. She also emphasised on the need to carry the spirit of the past down to the school going children and into entire society. She concluded her talk by thanking the defence forces for keeping the country safe.

Sumitra Dhuliya thanked all present for making the programme a success and those who had worked on the arranging the function. The function was attended by several distinguished dignitaries from civil and military walks of life.