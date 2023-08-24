Red and orange alert issued in U’khand, heavy rains predicted over next 2 days

Schools to remain closed in Doon today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Aug: According to the weather forecast received from the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, a red alert has been issued in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand for Wednesday and Thursday. While, in the Garhwal region, red and orange alerts have been issued predicting heavy to very heavy rains over the next two days.

In Dehradun, a red alert has been issued for the next two days by the IMD predicting excessive rainfall. In view of the red alert, District Magistrate Sonika has issued orders that all the schools and Aanganwadi Centres will remain closed tomorrow.

In view of the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Nainital, Fincharam has instructed all the officers to remain on high alert and all the subordinate personnel and resources posted in the area have also been instructed to be ready. In view of traffic obstructions due to falling of trees and debris in the district, instructions have been given to stay vigilant along with quick disposal of trees and removal of debris. In addition, teams have been asked to be deployed in sensitive places in view of fast water flow in barrage rivers/drains after rains.

Similar instructions have been issued by the respective DMs in other districts of Kumaon for tomorrow and day after (Thursday).

Even as Uttarakhand continues to bear the wrath of the weather gods due to excessive rains, reports of landslides and road obstructions are continuously being received. Kotdwar region of Pauri district is one of the most affected areas in the current monsoon. The Kotdwar Dugadda Road was made operational just a couple of days ago and the National Highway 534 running between Meerut and Pauri has again been closed for traffic today after debris came on the road in at least three places on the Highway between Kotdwar and Dugadda.