Reflections of a (not-so-long-ago) NRI

The recently concluded “ First International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan” in Dehradun got me thinking about my NRI days and about NRIs in general. It is undoubtedly a great initiative but instead of singing its praises, I am going to dwell on my own “aap-beeti” as an NRI, “kahi-suni baatein” and “kuch to log kahenge.”

I returned to my homeland just a few years back after wearing the batch of an NRI (or shall I say ”videshi babu”) for 16 plus years.

Generally, people think that “NRI hai to bahut dollars kama raha hoga, maje kar raha hoga, sundar kanyaen dekh raha hoga.” All of this may not be always true. Some people may be lucky but the majority of so-called NRIs have to deal with challenges of different kinds. As they say, the grass is always greener on the other side.

I was sent on deputation to a North African country called Sudan when it was at the peak of its violent civil war between rival factions. The situation was very volatile and risky. The UN peace-keeping force was deployed. I had been hand-picked for my assignment to the newly-acquired Sudan project in a multi-partner company. The assignment was supposed to be for about a year but eventually got stretched to 3 years and 7 months. Yes, it did make me an NRI.

From the well-settled life of Mumbai, I landed at Sudan airport which then had no x-ray machines and lady security personnel checked our bags physically. Kabhi kabhi unke haath mein hamare kache-banyan bhi aa jaate the aur badi sharam aati thi. Proper roads, green trees and birds were a rare sight. No shopping malls, no bars, no night life. We moved with security and radio walkie talkies like a battle mission “tango one to tango three” (from our residence to office). No daaru was available. Kabhi kabhi ek aadhi bottle black mein mil jaati thi. Usko “charnamrit” ki tarah peena padta tha. Basically we were in a zero-entertainment zone. We lived in constant fear that our AIDS test results could come positive because the local testing labs were infamous for erroneously changing reports. Flights were at the mercy of nature. Sometimes our plane took off but suddenly “haboob” (sand storm) forced us to return to the ground. I can go on and on.

Despite everything, the Sudan tenure has been the most enriching experience of my career, personally and professionally. Under the dynamic leadership of our MD, Mr. Atul Chandra, we worked hard as a team and established our credibility. Through our positive contribution and behaviour, we were more acceptable to the locals than other nationalities.

Within months of my return to India, I left my job and was hired by a big Chinese company. What I thought was a 2 year tenure became 12 plus years (to make me an NRI again). To be honest, I couldn’t find a job in India even after working for 20 years but got invited as an expert in China. I was told that I am the only Indian to have ever worked in different Chinese state-owned companies continuously for over a decade.

I always faced a common question back home “ Why did you go to work in China of all the countries?” Well, I went there for money to support my family.. and to challenge myself for a different experience. By the way, my good and not-so-good experiences are vividly described in my two books on China (available on Amazon)- “12 Sweet & sour years in China” and” From Dumplings to Donkey Burger.”

I knew China would not be easy- food, language, work ethic, mindset issues etc. But I survived and enjoyed the whole journey. Chinese people were extremely kind and good to me. They valued my expertise and loved my friendly behavior. Back home, sometimes my folks sarcastically commented on my looks- they told me I had started looking like Chinese people. They told me I had made a huge mistake by quitting my Indian company, where I was on a fast-track career.

No doubt, as an NRI in China, there were moments of frustration too. I was the only foreigner working in the midst of 3000 Chinese employees. India-China relations were at the lowest ebb because of conflict in Galwan and other border disputes. The patriotic fervour in me often made me feel guilty. But I kept my cool and continued to work hard with the single motive of proving myself as a capable Indian professional. I was there to bring a good name to my country.. and I did succeed in my own small way. It might seem surprising, maybe pretentious to some, but the fact is that I worked for 5 different companies in 12 years without ever being interviewed for any new job. It all happened by word of mouth. And believe me, the Chinese are not fools.

Haan bhai haan.. main NRI tha… par Amreeka ya England wala nahin.. Africa aur China wala. Mere jaise hazaaron NRI hain jinke struggle ki stories sun ke aap hairan ho jayenge. One such story is that of our own fellow Uttarakhandi, Dev Raturi, whose incredible success story- from milk seller to movie-star in China blows my mind off. I can relate to his struggle and challenges.

So friends, kisi bhi NRI ka safar aasan nahi hota.Aaj kal ke bacche toh mummy ki roti chod ke Dilli ya Dehradun se Chennai tak jaane mein darte hain. NRIs ko thodi izzat dijiye please. Woh bhi apne desh ka naam ooncha kar rahe hai. Woh bhi kuch sacrifice karate hain. They leave their homes, parents, family and culture behind. NRIs are Non-Resident Indians and please do not mock them as Not Required Indians.