Reforms in higher education mooted at NSIL

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Mar: The National Summit on Innovation in Learning (NSIL) was held on Saturday at Doon University, bringing together educationists, policymakers, and academicians to deliberate on the future of higher education in India. One of the major highlights of the summit on the inaugural day was a plenary lecture by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, on the theme “Transforming Higher Education in India: A Vision for Viksit Bharat.” This session was moderated by Manjurshree Sardeshpande from Nagpur.

In his address, Kumar underscored the need for a future that is safe, peaceful, healthy, and sustainable, emphasizing that this vision can only be realised through comprehensive reforms in higher education. He stated that higher education should not be confined to providing degrees but should focus on creating competent, innovative, and socially responsible citizens. He also dwelt on the importance of the multidisciplinary curriculum in university education to make the students more employable and with greater market ready skills. He emphasised that teachers also need to evolve themselves in order to keep themselves ahead of the AI and to be able to keep the students engaged. He said that the teachers need to be partners, collaborators and co-travellers in the students’ self-discovery.

The professor expressed concerns over the quality of research in Indian universities, citing a lack of financial resources, inadequate incentives for innovative research, and a lack of student interest in research as key impediments. He proposed several measures to address these challenges which include filling vacant positions in teaching and research positions by the state governments; promoting skill education. He said that currently, 70 per cent of degree holders come from general education. A shift towards 50 per cent skill education is necessary to balance academic learning with employability. He also emphasised on encouraging Innovation and Startups and stated that the universities should foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among students.

He also shared that UGC is open towards expansion of online education for which a structured roadmap is essential for the establishment of online universities to widen educational access. He stressed on continuous evaluation to ensure effective assessment processes in universities.

Kumar urged stakeholders to become part of the solution rather than merely discussing problems. He insisted that educational challenges needs to be viewed from a broader perspective and tackled through efficient use of resources, research grants, and international collaborations.

The UGC chairman further stated that higher education must move beyond traditional teaching and examinations to become research-oriented, technologically driven, and innovation-focused. He advocated for a “local to global” approach, where Indian universities set new benchmarks in research and innovation. He added that when India develops, the world develops since India is host to one-firth of global human population. The higher education landscape must aim for bigger goals, empower teachers to lead in technology and innovation, and create an ecosystem where students become self-reliant problem solvers. He however cautioned that reforms are not just about policies; they require a shift in mindset. Teachers must evolve beyond administrative roles, students must focus on problem-solving rather than just earning degrees, and institutions must prioritize research and innovation. The process has already begun, but the pace must accelerate. While Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh also was among the audience during the plenary session, others Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST which is co-hosting this summit, was also present.