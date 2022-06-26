Registration mandatory for Chardham Yatris: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has made registration mandatory for the pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj requested the pilgrims not to fall for any kind of rumor and start their journey only after registering.

Rejecting reports of traveling without registration during the Chardham Yatra, he said that it is very important from the point of view of security. Maharaj said that it is only through registration that the government gets necessary information regarding the pilgrims and, in case of any unwanted incident, only through the information provided and the mobile number, can the pilgrims and their families be contacted.