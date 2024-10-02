Response Awaited

The Indian Government is intriguingly silent on the atrocities taking place in Bangladesh against the minorities, particularly Hindus. In fact, there is no overt interaction on this with the present Bangladeshi establishment, almost as if it doesn’t exist. Is this disregard a signal that the Mohammed Yunus set-up is not being considered legitimately representative of the country?

While, in the case of the government there is probably a strategy in place with long term objectives in mind that requires things to be kept under wraps, it is quite disappointing that the otherwise vociferous ‘secular’ establishment has hardly a word to spare on the issue. Should it not be pressurising the government on this major human rights issue on a daily basis? Or does the definition of secularism exclude those who are victims of a declared jihad, out of a misplaced sense of political correctness?

It is truly tragic that Bangladesh, which was on the path of rapid economic progress, is today well on the way to becoming another failed state like Pakistan. Civil society in Pakistan is increasingly of the opinion that a major reason for its economic woes and political failure is the lack of normal relations with India. Trade with India would have helped it keep out of debt and the IMF net. The knee jerk response to the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K proved to be the last straw.

The same may become the case with Bangladesh as the India factor in its development is gradually wound down. Unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh does not have a dominant military capable of keeping politics from going overboard. As such, the fundamentalists will continue to damage society and the system without a check. The repercussions will not just be felt at home but also in relations with India.

What is the Modi government doing to address the possible fallout on India? The ultimatum given to Hindus in many parts of Bangladesh to ‘leave within a week’ could lead to a major humanitarian crisis. Should India wait till there is a surge of refugees, or adopt the strategy, as suggested in this column earlier, of setting up havens across the border that are provided security by the BSF and the Army? The situation demands that India’s internal politics should not paralyse its decision-making capability in matters of such importance.