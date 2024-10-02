‘Ageing With Dignity’

By Dr Jauhari Lal

The United Nations General Assembly designated 1st October of each year as the International Day of Older Persons on 14 December 1990. This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing – which was adopted by the World Assembly on Ageing – and endorsed later by the UN General Assembly. In 1991, The General Assembly adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons. In 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population ageing in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages.

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, i.e. over 20 per cent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. The

increase in the number of older people will be the greatest and the most rapid in the developing world, with Asia as the region with the largest number of older persons. Incidentally, it may be mentioned that, as per the latest survey on longevity in India, the current life expectancy is 70.19 years, whereas in 1950, the life expectancy was just 35.21 years. With this in mind, enhanced attention will be required to be paid to the ageing population. However, the essential contribution by the majority of older men and women can be made to the functioning of society if adequate support and motivation is given to such people. Human rights lie at the core of all efforts in this regard.

Living up to the Secretary-General’s guiding principle of “Leaving No-One Behind” necessitates the understanding that demography matters for sustainable development and that population dynamics will shape the key developmental challenges that the world is confronting in the 21st century. If our ambition is to “Build the Future We Want”, we must address the population over 60 which is expected to reach 1.4 billion by 2030.

In the above background, the International Day of Older Persons is celebrated on 1st October throughout the world by raising awareness about issues affecting the elders such as security and elder abuse. It is also a day to appreciate the contributions that older persons make to society. Every year there is a Theme for such celebration focusing on the concerns of the elderly: –

2011: The Growing Opportunities & Challenges of Global Ageing; 2012: Longevity: Shaping the Future; 2013: The future We Want: What Older Persons Are Saying; 2014: Leaving No One Behind: Promoting a Society for All 2015: Sustainability and Age Inclusiveness in the Urban Environment; 2016: Take A Stand Against Ageism; 2017: Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society; 2018: “Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions”; 2019: “The Journey to Age Equality”; 2020: Act for reducing the health disparities between older persons in the developed and developing countries to “Leave no one behind”; 2022: Theme: The Resilience and Contributions of Older Women; 2023: Theme: “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”; 2024: Theme: The part we play.

This day’s objectives include Recognising contributions. The elderly had been contributing immensely during their youth and thereafter to the organisations where they worked, to the society and also to the nation as a whole. It is not easy to evaluate their contribution. It also includes their role as mentors and developers during their prime time. They also influenced youngsters to adopt qualities of head and heart to become good citizens to lead a life of fulfilment.

This is the time, when they become old, to acknowledge, appreciate and honour them for their contribution made during their lifetime. One of the great contributions by the elderly is to enliven the old culture and traditions and pass on to the new generation. They are also repositories of Wisdom and ‘Sanskars’ and pass on to posterity.

Respecting Elders: It has been the universal culture to respect the elderly. “You shall be standing before the grey head and honour the face of an old man.” (Bible)

“Honour your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.” (Bible)

“Never speak harshly to an older man, but appeal to him respectfully as you would to your own father, treat old women as your mother.” (Bible)

“All of you, young people should obey your elders.” (Bible)

“Respecting elderly is a way to show reverence for all and his creatures.” (Islam)

In Santana Dharma, “Great respect is given to elders. The Young are supposed to pay respect by greeting elderly with ‘Namaste’, ‘Pranaam’, etc. It also provides that elderly are to be respected by ‘Charan-Sparsh’, i.e., touching feet and bowing down in reverence.

“Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava, Acharya Devo Bhava” (Taittiriya Upanishad)

It means reverence to your father, mother and Guru.

In Bhagwat Gita, it has been said, “Worshipping elders with cleanliness and simplicity is an austerity for the body.” By respecting elderly, one is relieved from his ego, that is ‘Aham’ on the one hand, and one receives blessings from the elderly on the other.

“Elders are Embodiment of Wisdom. Elders are considered as repository of Wisdom. Elders played a vital role in passing of traditions.” (Chandodya

Upanishad)

“For as long as the elders are honoured, the family prospers. Respect for elders brings prosperity. Honouring elders is essential for family well-being.” (Yajurveda)

“Faithful offerings to ancestors ensure prosperity, respect for elders and ancestors is essential.” (Yajurveda)

“Older monks are to be revered as fathers. Respect and care for elders is fundamental aspect of Buddhist practice.” (Dhammapada)

Thus, respect to Elders is the culture of all Faiths from ancient times.

Creating Awareness

There is need to create awareness all around and sensitise Society, Government and all stakeholders for giving due respect to elderly and helping them as per their need. It is also important to make use of their Experience and Wisdom for the well-being of the younger generation. Importantly, the young generation is given Sanskars by the elderly to preserve and continue to posterity.

Society has to create a Culture where elderly are not only respected, but they are also taken care of. The Government has to facilitate such policies which are elderly conducive and friendly to safeguard their interest so that they could live with a sense of security and dignity without exploitation.

Providing Support

Because of Old Age, elderly become dependent on the Family, Society and the Government on many accounts. The support could be physical, financial, mental and emotional. More than anything, they require mental and emotional support. At times, elderly feel deserted. In the case of villages, the younger generation in most cases, leave their homes and go to cities for their livelihood leaving their old parents in a state of helplessness. Secondly, the culture of joint family is also falling apart and thus, elderly are left to fend for themselves.

Because of Poverty in the villages, at times, there is discord among the sons as to who will take care of their parents. The problem is not only confined to villages, it is also prevalent to a great extent in the cities. Parents take good care for providing their children good education and the result is that, in the course of time, they leave their parents to go for greener pastures in different cities and even different countries. Thus, parents are left alone to look after themselves that poses a serious problem of ageing especially, health and loneliness.

This problem is more acute in the countries like Japan where average life span is about 85 years. Even in India, the average life span has become 70 years whereas it was 35 years during 1950. In such a situation the responsibility comes on the Younger Generation, Society and the Government to look after their elderly population.

Promoting Health

One of the critical problems of the elderly persons is their falling health due to old age and natural wear and tear. There is need to inculcate the personal habit of taking care of their health by way of Morning Walk, Exercise, Yoga, Pranayama, Diet, Rest and Medical Care. Self-help is very important.

It has been seen that the impact of ageing comes fast after the age of 80 and thereafter. Nevertheless, there should be adequate facilities of medical care for elderly. One of the grey areas, so far India is concerned, is about the health care of populations living in rural area in general and elderly in particular. Adequate Medical Care doesn’t reach the poor and needy living in the villages and the backward areas. Government increased medical facilities all around during the last ten years but because of our ever-increasing population, it falls short of the requisite need.

The present Government needs to be complimented for its recent decision to

extend “Ayushman Card” to all those who are 70 years and above irrespective of their status, to avail medical facilities in any hospital up to Rs 5 Lakhs. The government has also spread the network of primary health services and increased the number of hospitals and also the number of medical seats.

Japan offers a wide range of facilities and services for its elderly citizens, reflecting its commitment to supporting its aging population. Long-Term Care Insurance System, launched in 2000, is a comprehensive programme that provides financial support and access to various care services. Some of the key facilities and services available to elderly persons in Japan include Intensive Care Homes that provide 24/7 care for seniors requiring constant assistance. Health Facilities for the Aged that offer medical care and rehabilitation services. Day Services: Provide social interaction, meals, and recreational activities. Short-Stay Services: Temporary residential care for seniors needing temporary support. Home Help Services: Assist with daily tasks, such as bathing, cooking, and cleaning. Visiting Nursing System: Provides medical care and support in the comfort of the senior’s own home. Adult Guardianship System: Supports seniors who lack capacity to make decisions. Community-Based Integrated Care System: Coordinates healthcare, social services, and long-term care.

These facilities and services aim to support Japan’s aging population, enabling them to live independently and maintain their quality of life.

The Indian government also offers various facilities and schemes to support elderly persons. The Ministry implements the Integrated Programme for Older Persons, providing financial assistance to government and non-government organisations for elderly care. This includes: Old Age Homes: Management and operation of old age homes, ensuring standards and services. Health Care Facilities: Geriatric care facilities are provided at secondary and tertiary levels. Tax Incentives: Senior citizens receive benefits under the Income Tax Act, 1961. National Policy on Older Persons ensures affirmative action for senior citizen’s welfare. National Award for Senior Citizens: Recognises contributions and achievements. Central and State Governments Pension Benefit Schemes: Various pension schemes for seniors.

Various State Governments have also formulated policies for the welfare of the aged population. One of the policies is that senior citizens have not to stand in the general queue and have a separate queue. Most of the State Governments take their senior citizens to various places of pilgrimage. Care, Respect and Concern for the elderly is not only for the celebration on 1 October but this has to be the culture for treating elderly with respect towards their issues of physical health, financial health, mental health and more importantly the issue of loneliness.

There is long way to go so far as care, concern of elderly is concerned. Responsibility will continue to fall upon the Young Generation, Society and the

Government. It has to be realised that everyone will become old one day. So, a culture of respect, care and concern has to be created which will also benefit everyone one day. It is also important to take blessings of Elders for the well-being and the prosperity of family. If our parents are happy and satisfied, we are happy and satisfied.

(Dr Jauhari Lal is former Director (HR), ONGC/OIL)