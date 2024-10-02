Cong wants to push Haryana into quagmire of corruption, nepotism: Dhami

U’khand CM addresses election rally in Rohtak

By Our Staff Reporter

Rohtak, 1 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed rallies in Haryana in support of BJP candidates for the Assembly elections today. Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Manish Grover here, today, the CM asserted that Rohtak has produced many brave sons of the country. In his presence, a large number of people joined the BJP during the election rally.

Dhami claimed that in the ongoing war between dharma and adharma, BJP is on the side of dharma and has a clear vision for rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, while on the other side there are other parties like Congress which stand with adharma and follow policies like appeasement, corruption, nepotism. Dhami also asserted that the Congress always speaks against dharma and urged the public to vote strongly in favour of BJP candidate Manish Grover.

The CM claimed that many historic decisions have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whenever BJP goes to elections, it presents its report card to the public. Under the leadership of Modi, the country’s first elevated railway track is being built in Rohtak. A technology centre for MSME has been established. The New Trans Haryana Expressway has reduced the distance between Chandigarh and Dehradun. Dhami also claimed that the standard of living of every person living in Haryana has risen due to the schemes of the Central and State Government.

The CM claimed that women in Uttarakhand are producing several products better than those of multinational companies, as they are getting opportunities through the schemes of the Central and State Governments. Dhami said that under the BJP rule at the Centre, BJP guarantees development, prosperity, peace and transparency in Haryana. He claimed that Congress, on the other hand, wants to push Haryana into the quagmire of corruption and nepotism. Congress is the mother of corruption, he claimed, adding that its leaders have only worked to fill their pockets. The brokers and dealers of the Hooda government were ready 24 hours a day to loot the public. The Hooda government worked for the welfare of the “son-in-law” instead of the welfare of the people. During the Congress rule, there was rule of 3D, 3D, i.e., Durbari (courtier), the Damaad (son-in- law) and the dealers.

Dhami also claimed that Congress has betrayed the martyrs of the country. The Hooda government ademolished the memorials made in the memory of the soldiers martyred during the Kargil war. It also opposes the army for its selfish interests. The Congress leaders also raised questions on the surgical strike. He claimed that Congress can even embrace the terrorists for the sake of votes.

On this occasion, BJP candidate Manish Grover, BJP District President Dhaka, Vinay Rohila, Satish Nangal, Ishwar Singhal, Ajay Bansal and others were also present.