THDCIL & Rajasthan Govt sign MoU for 1,600 MW Pumped Storage Projects 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 1 Oct: THDC India Limited, a prominent Mini Ratna PSU in Power Generation, has embarked on a pioneering initiative by signing a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for the development of two Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the state, viz., Bisanpura PSP (800 MW), in Indargarh, District Bundi, and Rampura PSP (800 MW), in Uniara, District Tonk, totalling 1,600 MW capacity and involving a proposed investment of Rs 8,800 crores.

RK Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL, stated that the signing ceremony took place during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Meet on 30 September in the presence of Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the management of THDCIL for the successful signing of this landmark MoU and conveyed his full support and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation and early completion of the projects. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in Rajasthan’s energy infrastructure and reinforces the commitment to enhancing the state’s renewable energy capabilities.

Vishnoi mentioned that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the development of both Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) as off stream closed-loop PSPs, optimising water usage for enhanced energy efficiency. The Bisanpura PSP will source water from the Gudha Dam, located approximately 12 kilometres away while the Rampura PSP will utilise water from the existing Bisalpur Reservoir. This strategic approach ensures a reliable supply while minimising environmental impact, allowing both projects to contribute significantly to sustainable energy solutions through efficient energy storage, thereby enhancing grid stability.

He expressed his confidence in this collaboration, highlighting the company’s strong track record in developing hydro projects, including the construction of one of the largest Pumped Storage Plants in the country, the Tehri PSP (1,000 MW).

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, highlighted the technical prowess of THDCIL and the importance of the PSPs to the region. He added that these Pumped Storage Projects are designed to provide not only reliable energy storage and generation but also foster local employment and infrastructural development.

The MoU was signed by Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, and Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan at Hotel Taj Mansingh, Delhi.