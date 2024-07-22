Rich tributes paid to Dr Swami Rama on Guru Purnima

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 21 July: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, today, a Guru Puja was organised at Sadhana Mandir Ashram in Veerbhadra, Swami Rama Sadhaka Grama, and Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU).

Followers of the HIHT founder, the late Gurudev Dr Swami Rama, from across the country and abroad, paid their tributes. After the havan and worship, prasad was distributed.

At the Guru Puja ceremony held on the occasion, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, a member of the HIHT Presidential Committee and President of SRHU, offered floral tributes to Dr Swami Rama.

Dr Dhasmana recalled that Swami Rama dedicated his entire life to public service and was the academic and spiritual Guru to countless followers. The relationship between Swamiji and his disciples was based on his knowledge, originality, and moral strength, along with his affection for his disciples and selfless sharing of knowledge.

Vijay Dhasmana further stated that the divine light that destroys ignorance is the Guru. In Indian culture, the Guru holds a highly respected position. Throughout Indian history, the role of the Guru has been that of a guide leading society towards reform. The Guru is considered to hold a position even higher than that of God. Continuing the Guru-disciple tradition, SRHU provides scholarships to hundreds of underprivileged and meritorious students in the state every year.

In this context, the Yagna at the ashram concluded with the Purnahuti. After this, prasad was distributed. Swami Ritavan Bharati, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr Prakash Keshaviah, and trustees, employees, disciples, and followers associated with the ashram were present in full force.