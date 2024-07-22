Minister Joshi inspects rain affected areas in Mussoorie

By SUNIL SONKER

Mussoorie, 21 Jul: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi visited various areas of Mussoorie affected by heavy rain and conducted on-site inspections. He inspected the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road which was damaged after heavy rains and expressed displeasure at the slow pace of road construction work by the Public Works Department.

He directed Executive Engineer Jitendra Tripathi to expedite the construction work. The Cabinet Minister also inspected the broken part of Mussoorie Kotwali on Mall Road and directed the Public Works Department officials to ensure speedy repair. He expressed displeasure over the uprooting of tiles installed on the main crossings of Mall Road ordered their repair. The minister also inspected the damaged portion of Mussoorie Upper Mall Road due to heavy rains. He directed Municipal Council Executive Officer Rajesh Naithani to complete the construction of the damaged road soon.

Joshi said that the government is constantly keeping an eye on the disaster hit areas. He said that all departments have been instructed to remain alert.

On this occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senthil Abudai, SDM Deepak Saini, EE, Public Works, Jitendra Tripathi, Mohan Petwal, Kushal Rana, Satish Dondiyal, Sundar Panwar, Poonam Nautiyal along with officials of Water Corporation, Electricity and Forest Departments were also present.