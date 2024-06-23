Rising Star from Uttarakhand- The Spotlight on a Child Actor

By Sunita Vijay

Yagya Bhasin is an Indian child actor known for his roles as Aditya Nigam in “Panga” and Saaransh Khurana in “Yeh Hai Chahatein.” He is the main lead in “Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan,” a live-action adaptation of the animated film of the same name, co-produced and directed by Rajiv Chilaka. The film, which features real actors combined with a few computer-generated characters, has received good reviews and is attracting children and their parents to the theaters.

Yagya, son of Sonia and Deepak Bhasin, hails from Laksar, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. He has been a recognizable face in films and serials, and playing the lead role in a film is a commendable achievement. He displays a blend of sturdy physique, expressive acting, and childlike charm, making him perfect for the role.

All child artists face unique challenges, such as balancing education and work commitments, limited working hours, social isolation, typecasting, and public scrutiny. The career span of a child actor is often short, as they transition into their teenage years. The film industry has limited options during this transition phase, forcing them to take a break. After a few years, emerging from the chrysalis for adult roles is grueling, and almost as challenging as a relaunch.

At 14, Yagya is at a crucial age where biological changes will make him lose his childlike innocence while not yet gaining the physical attributes of an adult. Regarding this transitional and professionally disengaged phase, Deepak Bhasin says, “I have been preparing Yagya for this harsh reality that every child artist undergoes when they no longer qualify for children’s roles nor for adult parts. Choices shrink. Currently, Yagya has a few projects, but as a family, we have decided he should focus on his studies and complete his education. Simultaneously, he will continue to hone other skills required for films. Acting is the most uncertain profession with strong highs and lows, but education never betrays.”

Whose decision was it for Yagya to join films at the age of seven? “We hail from Laksar. I was working in the Nainital High Court as a section officer, unaware of a child’s career in films. Seven-year-old Yagya strongly expressed his wish to be an actor, perhaps a leftover task from a past life. We took it as God’s will. I resigned, and we moved to Mumbai with positive thoughts. God has been kind, and Yagya got work in movies. There were times when I considered picking up a job to meet the family’s finances, but we pledged to support him always. Now, with him playing Bheem alongside Anupam Kher and Makarand Deshpande, we feel blessed.”

On how Yagya was chosen for the role, Deepak adds, “When the role was announced, about 10,000-12,000 children were auditioned. Yagya went through eight auditions before being signed. It was a big break.”

Child artists often undergo behavioral changes when they hit the limelight, displaying mild arrogance. Deepak believes the parents’ role is crucial in keeping the child grounded. “We are his guardians, mentors, and managers. We keep reminding him about the uncertainty of fame and the importance of humility. We try to instill values in Yagya and prevent arrogance and pride from overpowering him. We monitor his routine, habits, company, and conduct, striving to make him a good human being. The rest is his destiny.”

Yagya had an enjoyable experience working on the film, especially the action scenes. He has a large social media following, essential for promoting films and giving a glimpse into his life. Such BTS sneak-peeps into the lives of actors help one stay in the game. However, addiction is a lingering concern. Yagya says, “I am allowed to spend about 30-40 minutes a day on social media. My main focus is school, writing high school exams, and pursuing a filmmaking course abroad.”

Yagya and his family visit Uttarakhand twice a year but wish to come more often. “There is amazing talent in this state. Unfortunately, film aspirants must go to Mumbai for training and opportunities. I wish we had an elite film institute in Uttarakhand with the best faculty and visits by renowned stalwarts to enlighten students. The time spent struggling to work in films in an expensive city like Mumbai is exhausting. I would love to guide and help anyone pursuing acting as a career, sharing experiences from Yagya’s journey to becoming Bheem.”

Yagya Bhasin’s journey from a small town in the Uttarakhand Himalayas to the silver screen is an inspiring tale of determination, talent, and most importantly, parental support. As he navigates the challenges of transitioning from a child actor to an adult star, his story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring actors. With his unwavering dedication and grounded upbringing, Yagya is poised to continue shining brightly in the world of cinema. Garhwal Post wishes him the best!