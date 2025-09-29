Rockman Industries lift Winner’s Trophy at CII’s 38th Quality Circle Competition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 28 Sep: “Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products which meet or exceed customers’ expectations. It also inspires and motivates workers, as they can see the direct impact of their efforts in achieving excellence,” said Dharmendra Kumar, Plant Head, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, as the Guest of Honour at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) 38th Quality Circle Competition, Uttarakhand Preliminaries, held at Rudrapur.

Ashok Agarwal, Co-Convener, CII Panel on Kumaon, and Director, KLA India Pvt Ltd, highlighted that Quality Circle initiatives not only improve product standards but also play a pivotal role in enhancing the skill set and confidence of our workforce. This collective effort leads to a more resilient and innovative organisation, capable of competing on a global scale.

Deepak Goel, Co-Convener, CII Panel on Kumaon, and Partner, Sushima Laboratories, mentioned that QC Circle Teams play a very important role in involving a wide cross section of employees in any organisation for improving quality through participation.

Team Vijeta from Rockman Industries Ltd was judged the winner and awarded in the 38th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2025. The “First Runner Up Trophy” was won by Team Aryans from Tata Motors Ltd, while Team Rising Stars from Imperial Auto Industries Ltd bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as pre-runners to the National Competition.

The Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by Team Josh from Minda Corporation Ltd; the Award for Best Solution went to Team Achievers from Tata Motors Ltd; the Award for Best Innovation won by Team Samarth from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and the Award for Creativity was won by Team Samriddhi from Endurance Technologies Ltd; Team Samriddhi from Century Pulp & Paper; Team Sunrise from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and Team Sun Riser from BCH Electric Ltd received the Special Recognition Awards.

Prashant Garg, Head – Quality Assurance RAC, Voltas Limited, VP Gupta, Head of Quality, Nestle India Limited, and ankaj Kumar, Manager (Business Excellence), HEEP, BHEL were the jury members for the competition.

Over 135 workers and managerial staff from 22 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc. The winners of competition will go to the Regional Finals and then on to the National Finals.