Rs 7.85 lakh ex-gratia relief to rain-hit households

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: Acting on directives from District Magistrate Savin Bansal, financial assistance amounting to Rs 7.85 lakh has been disbursed to 24 individuals affected by recent rain-induced natural calamities in Sadar Tehsil of Dehradun in form of ex-gratia relief. This ex-gratia support has been extended to those who suffered personal loss and partial damage to their ‘kutcha’ and ‘pakka’ residential structures due to persistent rainfall .

In Kargi Grant, cheques of Rs 1.20 lakh each were issued to Mohammad Shahid, son of Rais, and Mohammad Shahid, son of Asgar, for damage sustained to their permanent homes. In Kanwali, Meena Devi, wife of Arvind, son of Prem Lala, received a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh following the loss of her husband due to the disaster. In Garhi, Amit Kumar Sharma was extended Rs 11,500 for partial structural damage to his permanent residence. In Rikhauli, Savita Devi and Arpit Bisht were granted Rs 4,000 each for minor damage to their ‘kutcha’ houses, while in Ghanghor, Yogesh Chetri and Bhakt Bahadur were provided Rs 6,500 each for similar damage to their permanent homes.

In Brahmpuri Lohia Nagar, residents Saraleen, Sageer, Noorjahan, and Sattar Ahmed received Rs 2,500 each as assistance for damage to ‘kutcha’ homes. Residents of Baniya Bazaar Beerpur, namely Rekha Bhandari, Mohini Shahi, Ritika Kannojia, Kusum Verma, Pooja Sharma, Komal, Veer Bahadur, Atul, and Dal Bahadur, were each handed cheques of Rs 5,000 for partial damage caused by excessive rainfall . In Jakhan, Ashraf Ali and Kishan Thapa were granted Rs 11,500 each for harm to their permanent houses, while in Sarauna, Ranveer Singh received Rs 4,000 for similar damage to his ‘kutcha’ home.