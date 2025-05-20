Ruskin Bond celebrates 91st birthday with family in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 May: Famous writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Ruskin Bond celebrated his 91st birthday by cutting a cake with his family members at his home in Landour, here, today. His family members and fans wished him a long life. This time Ruskin Bond celebrated his 91st birthday with simplicity. Every year, on 19 May, Ruskin Bond’s birthday is celebrated in Mussoorie, but this year he decided not to celebrate his birthday as a tribute to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He said that he would go to meet his readers personally at Cambridge Book Store in June. Ruskin Bond was born on 19 May 1934 in Kasauli, Punjab, British India. However, Ruskin Bond has been living in Mussoorie since 1963. On the occasion of his 91st birth anniversary, Ruskin Bond cancelled public birthday celebrations, expressing his condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On this day he released his new book, Life Magic Moment, a collection of peaceful and contemplative thoughts from his life. Bond’s birthday is traditionally a special occasion in Mussoorie, when fans gather to congratulate him and spend time with him. His presence and writings have made Mussoorie an important destination for literature lovers. The birthday is celebrated every year at the Cambridge Book Depot, which is located on the Mall Road. Ruskin Bond meets his readers personally on his birthday. Children, young and old all take pictures and get books signed by him. Many people especially visit Mussoorie on this day.

His life has been simple, nature-immersed and writing-centric. His first book was The Room on the Roof, which he wrote at the age of 17. This novel was based on his experiences and struggles of adolescence. He received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize (1957) for this novel.