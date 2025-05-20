Renowned Theatre Artist SP Mamgain conferred ‘Natya Samrat’ Award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 May: In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of theatre, veteran dramatist and founder of Meghdoot Natya Sanstha, SP Mamgain has been conferred the prestigious Natya Samrat honour by ‘Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha’, Geeta Bhawan, Dehradun. The award ceremony took place last evening during the concluding session of the Ram Katha event at Geeta Bhawan.

The Ram Katha was delivered by Maithilisharan, a disciple of the renowned Ramkatha exponent Ramkinkar. The honour was presented to Mamgain by Maithilisharan. Also present on the occasion were Rakesh Oberoi (President, Sanatan Dharma Sabha), Vipin Nagalia (Secretary), and Gulshan Khurana.

While introducing Mamgain, President Rakesh Oberoi highlighted his dedication to theatre for over six decades. He praised Mamgain’s excellence in direction, writing, and acting, describing him as a torchbearer of India’s rich theatrical traditions and a master of socially engaging drama. Through Meghdoot Natya Sanstha, Mamgain has mentored hundreds of young artists and played a pivotal role in nurturing the theatre culture in Uttarakhand.

Oberoi noted that the Sabha takes pride in honouring Shri Mamgain with the Natya Samrat title and expressed hope for his continued contributions to the arts. He also wished him a long and healthy life.

It is worth noting that Meghdoot Natya Sanstha has previously staged three religious and historical plays at the Geeta Bhawan auditorium, which received widespread acclaim. Recently, the Sanstha presented the folk love story of Uttarakhand, Amar Tiloga, at the Town Hall, followed by Bhay Binu Hoi Na Preet, based on the Sundar Kand of Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas. Both plays were also telecast on Doordarshan.

SP Mamgain remains among the few stalwarts in Uttarakhand who has pursued theatre as a life mission, consistently engaging new generations and guiding them to excellence in performing arts. Meghdoot Natya Sanstha expressed great joy over the honour bestowed upon its founder.

Prominent theatre artists such as Nandkishore Tripathi, Vijay Dabral, Sapna Gulati, Savitri Uniyal, and several others attended the ceremony and extended their heartfelt congratulations to Mamgain, wishing him a long and fulfilling life.