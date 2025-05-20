Grand welcome of the 16th Finance Commission delegation at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: The Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), hosted a courtesy meeting at Raj Bhavan with the delegation of the 16th Finance Commission , led by its Chairman, Dr Arvind Panagariya, during their visit to the state. The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.

The delegation is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. In their honor, a state banquet was organized at Raj Bhavan , followed by a cultural evening showcasing the vibrant folk traditions of the state. Traditional folk artists presented captivating performances of Uttarakhand’s dance forms, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The First Lady, Gurmeet Kaur, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, and several other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.