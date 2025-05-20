Grand welcome of the 16th Finance Commission delegation at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 19 May: The Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), hosted a courtesy meeting at Raj Bhavan with the delegation of the 16th Finance Commission, led by its Chairman, Dr Arvind Panagariya, during their visit to the state. The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.
The delegation is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. In their honor, a state banquet was organized at Raj Bhavan, followed by a cultural evening showcasing the vibrant folk traditions of the state. Traditional folk artists presented captivating performances of Uttarakhand’s dance forms, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich cultural heritage.
The First Lady, Gurmeet Kaur, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, and several other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.