Man shot dead during party, accused on the run

Dehradun, 19 May: A man who accidentally shot his friend during a birthday party in the Mehuwala Mafi area on Sunday is currently on the run. Police have now confirmed that the pistol used in the incident was illegal, and the accused did not have a licence for it.

“Our team is working to arrest the accused as soon as possible. We have confirmed that the pistol used in the incident was illegal. He did not have a licence for it. We are questioning his friends who took the victim to the hospital. Our team is tracking him, and he will be in custody soon,” said SSP Ajay Singh.

On Sunday, Aman was partying with four of his friends. According to the police, Aman had placed a .32 bore pistol on the table and removed the magazine. Later, he started playing with the pistol in front of his friends. Suddenly, a bullet was fired and hit one of his friends, Sagar, who lived in Gandhi Gram near Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara.

His friends immediately rushed him to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. After receiving the information, police reached the spot and inspected the area. Police have registered an FIR in under 106 BNS.