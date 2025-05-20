As a former teacher, I understand the importance of education: Speaker

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 19 May: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participated in a programme held at Arya Kanya Inter College, located on the Kotdwar–Najibabad Road, in Kotdwar constituency today.

During the event, School Manager Anand Prakash and Principal Renu Negi expressed their gratitude to Speaker Ritu Khanduri. They shared that through her MLA fund, an amount of Rs 9.90 lakh was allocated for grouting and the construction of a boundary wall on the school’s roof, significantly improving its condition. Earlier, she had also provided 150 sets of furniture and facilitated the establishment of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) laboratory in the school through the Block Level authority. They noted that since Ritu Khanduri herself has been a teacher, she deeply understands the needs and challenges faced by educational institutions.

In her address, Speaker Khanduri extended her appreciation to the school staff and emphasised that development work in schools has always been one of her top priorities. She stated that several development projects are currently underway in various schools across Kotdwar. She also acknowledged the contribution of the Arya Samaj in promoting education in society.

Offering her blessings to the girl students, she encouraged them to study diligently and make both themselves and their school proud.

Present at the event were Councillor Prema Khantwal, Arya Samaj President Rajendra Gover, and Saroj Rawat, who conducted the proceedings.