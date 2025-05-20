Cabinet Minister Joshi initiates Tubewell construction to ensure drinking water supply

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi performed the Bhoomi Pujan and initiated the construction of a tubewell and related works at Indra Vihar, located on Kalidas Road in Ward 10, Dobhariwala, Dehradun, today. The project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Joshi stated that the area of Indra Vihar and nearby localities has been facing a persistent water shortage. Keeping this in view, the construction of the tubewell is being undertaken to ensure a steady and clean water supply to the residents.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to providing basic facilities to the public, and the tubewell is part of these ongoing efforts. He directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame so that the benefits can reach the people at the earliest.

He added, “The Dhami government inaugurates every project it lays the foundation of.”

The minister expressed confidence that the construction of this tubewell will strengthen the local water supply system and bring significant relief to the residents.

Present at the event were BJP Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Councillor Mohan Bahuguna, Dr NL Amoli, Hemraj, Ajay Kumar, Sushil Nainwal, Sunil Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Jal Sansthan, Ashish Bhatt, along with several local residents.