Dhami, Tiwari express condolences on bereavement of journo Alok Mishra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep condolences on the passing away of the mother of PTI Bureau Chief Alok Mishra. Dhami prayed for the departed soul’s peace and wished strength for the bereaved family in this difficult time.

Padma Mishra was 86 and she passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. Her son Alok Mishra shared with Garhwal Post that the mortal remains were cremated at Moksha Dham, Noida.

Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari also extended his condolences, sharing his sympathies with Mishra and his family.