Drug peddler caught with smack worth Rs 31 lakh 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 May: The Sahaspur police arrested a drug peddler with smack worth Rs 31 lakh on Monday. The police found 104.2 grams of smack in his possession. A case was registered against him under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the arrested person, Shahbaz (25), is a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He told the police that he bought the smack from a man named Zeeshan in Saharanpur. He was going to deliver it to a woman named Hasiba alias Madi in Vikasnagar.

Police said that Shahbaz and Hasiba used to sell drugs to addicts in the area at high prices. Two people, Zeeshan and Hasiba, are currently wanted in the case. A case has been registered against Shahbaz under the NDPS Act at Sahaspur police station.

This action was taken under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, as part of the state’s campaign “Drugs-Free Devbhoomi 2025”.

The police team involved in the operation included Inspector Shankar Singh Bisht, SI Vikas Rawat, SI Vivek Rathi, and constables Suresh Rawat, Sandeep Kumar, and Mandeep.