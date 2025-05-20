Quantum University holds Startup Boot Camp powered by IIM Kashipur & Startup Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Roorkee, 19 May: Quantum University, in collaboration with FIED IIM Kashipur, Startup Uttarakhand, Directorate of Industries (DIC), and Genesis – Quantum University Innovation Council, successfully hosted an impactful Startup Boot Camp, here, today. Designed to nurture the next generation of innovators, the event brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and aspiring entrepreneurs for an immersive day of learning, ideation, and inspiration.

The event kicked off with a ceremonial lamp lighting, Saraswati Vandana, and the national anthem. Varun Tiwari, CEO of QUIC, welcomed guests with an insightful address emphasising the need to integrate innovation into education as a core philosophy.

The inaugural session featured Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, and Uttam Kumar Tiwari, GM-DIC, Haridwar. Prof Kumar highlighted Quantum’s ongoing support for both internal and external startups through structured incubation initiatives. Tiwari reiterated DIC’s role in shaping the regional startup ecosystem and ensuring budding entrepreneurs get access to vital government schemes.

Dr Kalpana Saini, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), marked a major highlight of the day. Dr Saini applauded Quantum University’s commitment to innovation and drew connections between the university’s vision and the broader national agenda of youth empowerment led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She passionately discussed the critical role of startups in strengthening the defence sector and boosting India’s standing in global innovation.

The camp featured a thought-provoking session by Ram Kumar, CEO of IIM Kashipur-FIED, who shared case studies of startups like Phool, Hemp, and Anagh. His session helped students grasp the importance of problem identification as the first step to launching impactful ventures.

An engaging workshop on the Business Model Canvas by Prof Ashish Kumar from IIM Kashipur enabled participants to develop strategic clarity around their business ideas. The DIC Haridwar team further educated students on various government-backed startup schemes available in Uttarakhand.

A successful entrepreneur’s journey was showcased, offering a candid look into the trials, pivots, and breakthroughs faced while building a startup. Students also benefited from personalised pitch feedback by mentors Prashant Kukreti, Rasil, and Priyank from IIM Kashipur.

The event culminated with heartfelt closing remarks by Varun Tiwari, who extended gratitude to all dignitaries, mentors, and students.

In attendance were senior faculty members including Dr Satender Kumar (Dean, Academics), Dr Manish Shrivastava (Director, Quantum School of Business), Dr Brij Mohan Singh (Director, Quantum School of Technology), and Team Genesis members Dr Amrita, Dr Himanshu Chaurasia, Dr Ashish Saini, Annie, and others. Event coordination was handled by Shalini Verma and Madhulika Mittal.