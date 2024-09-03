RV Gardner, ex-MLA & Principal of St Thomas’ College, gets “Legends in Education 2024” award

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Since 1980, when St Thomas’ College got its first male Principal, RV Gardner, he has been a beacon of guidance for the staff as well as the students. In his illustrious career of forty-four years as the Principal of St Thomas’ College, Gardner has always been persevering in his efforts to raise the institution to greater heights. It is due to his sagacity that the school has lived up to its motto – “Build Ye High and Build Ye True”.

To celebrate his leadership, “Education Today”, on 30 August, bestowed upon him the meritorious award of “Legends in Education – 2024”.

This award is granted to recognise the efforts of a handful of educationists who have set great examples of dedication in the field of education. The Staff and Students of St Thomas’ College have congratulated him on this achievement.