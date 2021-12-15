Sai Das Talwar Scholarships awarded to meritorious students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Nov: The ‘Late Shri Sai Das Talwar Meritorious Scholarship’ was awarded to the top meritorious students of Shri Gulab Singh Government Degree College, Chakrata, on Tuesday.

At a ceremony organised in the college auditorium, Principal Professor KL Talwar presented cash prizes to the toppers in the memory of his late father, Sai Das Talwar. As part of this, Rs 3100 was provided to Anisha Tomar for BA 6th Semester, Rs 2100 to Rinki Chauhan for BA 4th Semester, and Rs 1100 to Neha Tomar for BA 1st Year. These girl students, who were toppers in their classes, were also presented medals and certificates. The principal said that this scholarship would be given to the toppers in the coming years also. Conducting the programme, examination in-charge Dr Sunil Kumar said this scholarship started by the principal would inspire the students to work hard at their studies.

A resident of Uttarkashi, Sai Das Talwar was a social worker and it is in this context that scholarship was started in his memory from the year 2019.

Dr Arvind Verma, Dr Kuldeep Chaudhary, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Seema Pundir, Dr Sumer Chand, Dr Jitendra Diwakar, Dr Neena Sharma, Roshan Lal, Ankur Sharma, Mohammad Shafiq, Arjun Singh, Vinod Joshi and many students were present at the ceremony.