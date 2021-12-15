Strategic need for road connectivity in U’khand: Gov

By Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Governor Singh shared his vision regarding road connectivity in Uttarakhand with the Union Minister. The Governor mainly discussed the Char Dham All Weather Road Development Project, various ropeway projects under construction and development of roads in border areas in the state.

There was also a discussion between them regarding the under construction Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway and new road technology. Union Minister Gadkari assured timely and effective implementation of all the road projects being run in Uttarakhand. Governor Singh appreciated that a revolution is taking place in the field of road connectivity in India. Road connectivity, he said, has an important role in the development and progress of Uttarakhand. Ropeways are being developed in the state where roads could not be built. Uttarakhand is also a centre of religious faiths with potential to become a spiritual capital. In view of the facilities needed for pilgrims coming from all over the world, roadways and ropeways development is very important. He expressed particular happiness that a ropeway is being developed to reach Hemkund Sahib, proving a convenience for Sikh devotees from all over the world. Uttarakhand being a border state, road connectivity is also important from the strategic and security point of view.

It would also encourage reverse migration. From a strategic point of view also, it is very important for residents to live in the border areas. Development and strengthening of roadways and ropeways would also boost tourism.

Governor Singh had also recently met Lt General Rajeev Choudhary, Director General, Border Roads Organisation, in New Delhi and had a detailed discussion on the expansion of road connectivity in the border areas of Uttarakhand.