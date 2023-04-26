Saksham-2023 begins on “Energy Conservation towards Net Zero”

Oil & Gas Conservation drive Saksham 2023 was inaugurated by Vishal Shastri, Executive Director – Head GEOPIC on Monday, at the Mini Auditorium KDMIPE Campus. On this occasion dais was also shared by GAVS Prasad, ED-Head IDT, AK Goyal, ED-Chief Corporate Drilling, Nandan Verma, GGM-Head KDMIPE, and ZS Alaria, GM(E)- I/c Technical & Energy Audit. The theme of this year’s Saksham is “Energy conservation towards ‘Net Zero’.”

The ceremony began with ONGC Song and ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest Shastri along with all the dignitaries.

The Chief Guest also administered the SAKSHAM 2023 Pledge.

Vishal Shastri in his inaugural address emphasised that effective energy management is the best way to utilize energy efficiently. He explained the two aspects i.e. wasteful and useful energy and the projected increase in energy consumption in India until 2050. He then suggested measures to turn this energy into clean and green energy.

GAVS Prasad highlighted the consequences of not conserving and effectively using energy in daily life. He provided analytical details on India’s annual emission rate and compared it with China and the USA. He also elaborated ONGC’s key contributions, such as solar wind plants and alternative energy sources.

AK Goyal spoke about the impact of campaigns in society and explained the path to achieving “Net Zero,” which is reducing non-essential energy consumption to zero. He also mentioned the Chinese government’s law to limit AC temperature to 26 degrees to limit the greenhouse effect.

Nandan Verma stressed upon the ways to raise awareness among youth and the masses. He also suggested ways to get more sustainable sources and how can we create clean and green energy. He complimented the technical service for taking various initiative to spread energy conservation message .He also stressed that campaign should not be limited to fortnight but should be a year round practice.

Earlier in his welcome address, ZS Alaria stated that ONGC has always been at the forefront of leading this national movement. He elaborated the various activities to be organized during the fortnight to educate the masses about the importance of energy conservation. He also highlighted the various ONGC initiatives regarding renewable energy to achieve “Net Zero” by 2070 and government commitment in COP 2060 at Glassgoo UK. He also informed the audience that ONGC has received the award for Significant Contribution in Energy Conservation and Fuel Efficiency in leading oil PSU category for SAKSHAM 2022.

In order to generate awareness among the masses about the necessity of conserving petroleum products during SAKSHAM- 2023, Technical Services under the inspiration and support of ED-Chief Technical Services, I Sai Ram has chalked out various programs for the awareness of various target groups consisting of Domestic, Transport, Industrial and Agriculture sector.

Behind all these activities, there lies the sincere efforts of the team Technical Services comprising of Pritam Chauhan, Virendra Singh, RK Goyal.

The vote of thanks was presented by Mahipal Singh and the program was aptly compered by Priyadarshini Chauhan.