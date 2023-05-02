‘Saksham Cyclothon’ held to create awareness on Oil & Gas Conservation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: As part of the Saksham -2023 campaign being observed from 24 April to 8 May, a Cyclothon was organised by ONGC in Doon to raise awareness about oil and gas conservation and the urgent need to conserve petroleum products.

Arjuna awardee Dr Harshwanti Bisht, the first female President of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dr Bisht, along with Head, Corporate Administration, RS Narayani flagged-off the Cyclothon.

Despite heavy rainfall in the morning, a large number of employees, students, women and children participated in the Cyclothon, which covered a distance of approximately 5 kilometres. Adequate safety and security measures were adhered to for the flawless and successful execution of the event. The cyclothon started and ended at the KV ONGC Ground. The cyclists pedalled via Kishan Nagar Chowk, Rajpur Road, and Garhi Cantt.

Earlier, Dr Harshwanti Bisht was welcomed by HCA RS Narayani after which the conservation pledge in Hindi and English was administered to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bisht emphasised the importance of energy conservation for future generations and commended ONGC for organising such a programme.

Lucky draws were conducted to award prizes to the participants, and the programme ended on a high note, with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship.The event also demonstrated ONGC’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment.

ONGC Dehradun is currently celebrating the SAKSHAM-2023 in compliance with the directives issued by the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The theme of SAKSHAM-2023, “Energy Conservation towards ‘Net Zero’”, underscores the critical need for energy conservation in achieving a net zero carbon future.

Senior officers RR Dwivedi, CGM (HR), Senthil Balaraman GM(MM), ZS Alaria GM(E) and Pawan Kumar DGM (FS)- I/c Sports were also present on the occasion.