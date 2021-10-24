Samriddh wins at Amway Golf Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Doon’s golf prodigy Samriddh Chand Thakur has again displayed his skills in the Amway Nutrilite Golf Tournament held at Karma Lakeland Golf Course, Gurugram, today.

Playing from the large yardage tee in the stable Ford format he clinched the first position by a big margin of 5 points. Luv Yadav and Aditya Bharadwaj got second and third positions, respectively, in Category D 9-10 years age group. In the combined category C & D (11-12 & 9-10 years), Samriddh got the third position. Arjun Dahiya and Kartik Singh of category C won the first and second positions, respectively.

In the IGU feeder tour held at AEPTA Golf Course, Delhi from 18-20 October, Samriddh finished fourth in the event. Samriddh is currently at second position in the North Zone IGU Golf feeder tour.