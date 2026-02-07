Sanatan culture is identity of India: Arif Mohammed Khan

Sages are living souls of India’s national consciousness: Dhami at Haridwar Sant Sammelan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 5 Feb: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today asserted that Sanatan culture is the identity of India and that the company of the seers offers solutions to the many sorrows of human life. Khan was addressing the Sant Sammelan held at the Saptarishi Ashram Ground near the Bharat Mata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Marg here today. The conclave was also attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MP CM Mohan Yadav and Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Singha. Dhami observed that the seers and the spiritual leaders gathered on the sacred banks of the Ganga in the Saptarishi region have made invaluable contributions to the nation, its culture and its collective consciousness.

Addressing the conclave, Arif Mohammed Khan observed that India’s civilisational strength flows from its Sanatan traditions and spiritual unity, and recalled that the four mutts established by Shankaracharya symbolise the country’s enduring spiritual cohesion. He asserted that the Almighty is one, though expressed through diverse faiths. He added that the spiritual companionship helps society find direction, harmony and purpose.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said that great personalities who devoted their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice and compassion are not merely ascetics but divine souls deeply connected to national consciousness. He described Brahmagiri Maharaj as a towering symbol of Sanatan values who seamlessly linked spiritual knowledge with social service and inspired countless people to walk the path of humanity. Dhami observed that the establishment of the Bharat Mata Temple by Brahmagiri Maharaj played a significant role in preserving Sanatan culture and traditions, and continues to remain a centre of inspiration for devotees.

The CM also noted that after being appointed Acharya Mahamandaleshwar during the 1998 Kumbh Mela, initiation has since been granted to more than ten lakh Naga Sadhus by Maharaj. He said the installation of the statue of Brahmagiri Maharaj would serve as a medium of spiritual awakening for the younger generation. Emphasising the inclusive nature of the saintly tradition, Dhami said it is not confined to any one sect but seeks to unite the entire world through the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, adding that Sanatan Dharma is rooted in eternal principles that evolve with time and remain invincible.

Highlighting the governance initiatives, Dhami said the state government has implemented an anti-mass conversion law and a stringent anti-rioting law and has also taken firm action against mindsets associated with land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad. He said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been enforced in Uttarakhand to ensure equality before the law for all citizens. Referring to youth welfare, he said a strict anti-copying law was introduced, leading to more than 28,000 young people securing government jobs through a transparent recruitment process. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a phase of cultural resurgence, with projects such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Badrinath Dham Master Plan reinforcing the country’s civilisational confidence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Bharat Mata Temple on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar is a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness and informed that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela are underway. He said the life of Brahmagiri Maharaj remained continuously inspired by virtuous deeds and meditation.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha noted that the country has witnessed unprecedented change in recent years and has emerged as the world’s fourth largest economy. He highlighted rapid development in water, land and air connectivity and said the energy of the youth is guiding India towards becoming a developed nation. He added that the saintly community is playing a crucial role in strengthening Indian culture and weaving the nation into a thread of unity.

Those present at the Sant Sammelan included Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwarashram Maharaj, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Vishokhanand, Shrimahant Devanand Saraswati, Shrimahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, Lal Batti holder Vinay Rohilla, BJP district president Ashutosh Sharma, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Mela Officer Sonika, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal, along with a large number of seers, public representatives and devotees.