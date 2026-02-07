SP HQ visits crime scene in Dehradun murder case, assures fair probe

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Feb: In connection with the gruesome murder of a young woman in the Kotwali Nagar area of Dehradun, the investigating officer and Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Vishakha Ashok Bhadane (IPS) conducted a detailed review of the case today. Acting on the directions of Police Headquarters, the SP carried out a meticulous inspection of the crime scene and examined all the aspects related to the incident in depth.

During the visit, she also met the victim’s family, heard their version with seriousness and sensitivity, and recorded their statements and gathered crucial information on every significant aspect connected with the case. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family, she assured them that the investigation is being conducted in a completely impartial, transparent and fact-based manner. She emphasised that if negligence or lapses in the discharge of duty are found at any stage, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The SP also visited City Kotwali and the Khurbura police outpost, where she undertook an exhaustive review of records related to the case, including received inputs and the documents pertaining to police response. She stated that during the investigation, all dimensions are being closely scrutinised, including the police response at the time of the incident and the action taken on the information received.

IG Crime and Law & Order, Uttarakhand, Sunil Kumar Meena, stated that Police Headquarters are closely and continuously monitoring the investigation, treating the sensitive case with the highest priority.