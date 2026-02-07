INDI Alliance Mahapanchayat an attempt to sound relevant: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Feb: BJP state media in-charge Manvir Singh Chauhan today described the proposed I.N.D.I.A.’s proposed mahapanchayat in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case as a congregation of political parties searching for their own relevance. Chauhan claimed that these parties first need to hold deliberations within their own ranks.

Chauhan reminded that a CBI investigation in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has already begun. He recalled that in the past, these very parties had raised doubts over the recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter. However, now that the CBI investigation has actually begun, they have gone on the back foot. He alleged that their objective is not to ensure justice for Ankita, but merely to use the issue as a pretext to mark their political presence.

The BJP leader further claimed that the public is well aware of the real character of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, apart from the Leftist parties participating in the INDI Alliance. He alleged that while the Samajwadi Party has historically adopted an anti-state stance, the Congress is pursuing an opportunistic agenda of misinformation, which the leftist parties are attempting to amplify. Chauhan said that the same parties which staged protests for a long time demanding a CBI inquiry in the Ankita case are now expressing apprehensions about the investigation itself after it has begun.

Responding to a recent statement made by Harish Rawat, Chauhan said that his intentions can be clearly understood when, on one hand, he and his party leaders demand a CBI inquiry and, on the other, question the very same investigation. He asserted that the rule of law prevails in the state and that the law is taking its own course, whether in the Kotdwar incident or the incident in Mussoorie. He said no one would be permitted to disturb the atmosphere of the state.

Chauhan alleged that, in the pursuit of appeasement politics, these parties are working on a strategy of provocation that plays with law & order, which will not be accepted. He said that all doubts will be addressed during the CBI investigation and that attempts to indulge in appeasement politics using the Ankita case are bound to suffer a setback, as the public has already recognised what he described as their divisive political motives.