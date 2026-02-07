Minister-in-Charge Subodh Uniyal redresses public grievances at Dwara Nyay Panchayat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Feb: In a pro-people initiative, Minister-in-Charge of Dehradun district Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram and District Magistrate Savin Bansal presided over a multipurpose camp organised under the “Government of the People, at the Doorstep of the People” campaign at the Jan Milan Kendra in Nyay Panchayat Dwara of Raipur block today. The camp facilitated direct benefits to 587 people through various government departments. Prior to the start of the programme, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram inspected the Anganwadi centre and the Government Primary School in Gram Panchayat Dwara to review the prevailing educational arrangements.

During the hearing at the camp, the Agriculture Department distributed two power weeders, three chaff cutters and three flour mills to 11 farmers associated with the Maa Kheda Suri Agriculture Self-Help Group of Kanda village at an 80 per cent subsidy. The Sadhan Sahkari Samiti Sarona sanctioned and disbursed a loan of Rs 5 lakhs to the Jai Mata Mahalakshmi Self-Help Group, while individual loans of Rs 1 lakh each were provided to farmers Jairam Singh, Baldev Singh, Virendra Singh and Darshan Singh. The Women Empowerment and Child Development Department distributed Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kits to five women and Adolescent Kits to 10 girls.

The Social Welfare Department, in coordination with the Pradhan Mantri Divyangsha Kendra, Dehradun, distributed 205 assistive devices, including four wheelchairs, free of cost to 72 senior citizens and persons with disabilities under the ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, Uniyal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in society. He observed that the administrative machinery is now reaching remote rural areas to resolve issues at the local level, adding that thousands have already benefited from such camps. He noted that many problems at the village and tehsil levels remain unresolved due to a lack of awareness and urged public representatives to actively disseminate information about government schemes.

On this occasion, Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma (Kau) expressed gratitude to the CM and the Minister-in-Charge Subodh Uniyal, stating that the district administration is addressing public complaints on a priority basis. During the programme, officials inspected departmental stalls and administered an oath for a Drug-Free India. District Magistrate Savin Bansal assured that all the grievances received at the camp would be resolved promptly.

A total of 80 complaints were registered during the camp, of which 35 were resolved on the spot. Taking cognisance of reports regarding substance abuse and hooliganism by the outsiders on the Maldevata–Dwara motor road, directions were issued to the Circle Officer (Police) to carry out special checking drives and take strict action against anti-social elements. Gram Pradhan Anuradha raised issues related to the construction of a culvert on the Maldevata–Dwara road, repairs of a dilapidated water tank at Bangaon Dwara and upgradation of the Primary Health Centre at Samoli Dwara. The Education Department was instructed to prepare a proposal to develop the Government Primary School as a Centre of Excellence. Demands were also raised for an Anganwadi building, roads and solar lights in Joliyo village, while the Jal Sansthan was directed to address drinking water shortages in Samoli, Thikkar and Bagol.

Instructions were also issued for the improvement of the Sematwala road, conservation of the Tulsikhala water source and construction of drains on the Sauda–Dwara road. To prevent crop damage by wild animals, the Divisional Forest Officer was directed to take necessary steps for fencing. During the camp, the Health Department conducted medical check-ups of 152 people under Allopathy, 117 under Homoeopathy and 76 under Ayurveda and distributed free medicines. One disability certificate was issued, while 11 Ayushman cards and 18 Aadhaar cards were updated during the camp.

The Agriculture, the Horticulture and the Animal Husbandry departments provided technical guidance and medicines to 75, 45 and 27 beneficiaries respectively. The Social Welfare Department approved 52 social pension cases online. The District Supply Department completed e-KYC for six ration cards and added units to nine others. The Panchayati Raj Department processed 37 ration card amendments and issued copies of family registers, while the Revenue Department issued 43 documents, including income and permanent residence certificates. Beneficiaries from the Employment, UREDA, Industry, Dairy, Fisheries, PNB, Education and Tourism departments also received scheme-related benefits.

Among those present on the occasion were Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Kanwar, SDM Harigiri, Project Director Vikram Singh, District Development Officer (DDO) Sunil Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr MK Sharma, Chief Education Officer (CEO) VK Dhoundiyal, Raipur Block Pramukh Sarojini Jawadi, Gram Pradhan Dwara Anuradha and several other senior officials.