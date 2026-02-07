Dr Asha Lal meets Karnataka Dy CM, submits memorandum for Senani Bhawan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bengaluru, 5 Feb: A high-level delegation of the All India Freedom Fighters’ Samiti, New Delhi, met the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on 2 February, and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the allotment of a Civic Amenity (CA) site in Bengaluru and state support for the construction of Freedom Fighters’ Bhawan.

The delegation was led by Dr Asha Lal, President, Women’s Wing, and included Apparao S Navle, General Secretary & Treasurer; Rani Jhansi Lakshmi, General Secretary, Women’s Wing; and Girish Inamdar, writer, press reporter, and grandson of a freedom fighter.

During the meeting, the Samiti explained that the proposed Senani Bhawan would serve as a memorial, library, cultural and research centre, dedicated to preserving the legacy, sacrifices, and ideals of India’s freedom fighters and inspiring future generations with the spirit of nationalism.

Dr Asha Lal highlighted successful precedents from other states, including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and others, where Freedom Fighters’ museums and memorials have been established with state land allotment and central assistance, with grants going up to Rs 25–45 crores under various schemes.

She also appreciated the visionary decision of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has approved the construction of Senani Bhawan in Uttarakhand, where the work has already commenced. The delegation expressed hope that Karnataka would follow this progressive model by allotting a CA site through the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and extending necessary financial support.

The memorandum further requested:

Early identification and allotment of a suitable CA site in Bengaluru.

State funding support in line with central assistance models.

Extension of Freedom Fighters’ pension benefits to dependent unmarried/unemployed daughters.

Issuance of identity cards to family members of freedom fighters for recognition and access to benefits.

The Samiti informed the Deputy Chief Minister that it is committed to establishing Senani Bhawan in every state of India, ensuring that the history of the freedom struggle and the sacrifices of its heroes remain alive for generations to come.

The delegation expressed confidence that the Government of Karnataka would give positive consideration to the memorandum in the spirit of national pride and gratitude towards freedom fighters.