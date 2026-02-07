Rs 3,500 cr highway & tunnels will transform Mussoorie’s fortunes

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 5 Feb: For those traveling to Mussoorie, hours-long traffic jams, vehicles slogging on steep inclines, and roads closing during the rainy season may now be a thing of the past. A major step has been taken toward the construction of a new national highway between Dehradun and Mussoorie. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the alignment of a 42-kilometre-long, two-lane highway, costing approximately Rs3,500 crore. This highway will run from Jhajhra to Library Chowk in Mussoorie, and its most significant feature will be two long tunnels, which will make travel through the mountains faster, safer, and easier.

Under the new project, a 2.9 km-long tunnel will be built beneath the George Everest region, while a second tunnel will be approximately two km long in the Mussoorie hills. These tunnels will not only reduce the distance but also provide relief from sharp turns and landslide-prone areas.

Currently, there is only one main route used to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie, which becomes extremely difficult during the tourist season. The alternative Kimari route gets damaged every rainy season, causing traffic to come to a complete halt for days. In this situation, the new highway will emerge as a third permanent option.

Tourism will be boosted, locals will face significant difficulties due to limited road capacity. Schools, hospitals, and daily commutes are affected. The construction of the new national highway will distribute the tourist pressure, significantly reducing traffic congestion within the city.

Additionally, this route will connect to NH-707A (Mussoorie-Kempty Falls Road) via Chaskot and Khanij Nagar, providing better connectivity to the surrounding rural areas.

Given the sensitivity of the project, NHAI has entrusted the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology with the responsibility of conducting the geological survey. Scientists will study the soil quality, mountain structure, and landslide potential and submit a report. The survey work has already begun.

According to NHAI Project Director Saurabh Singh, “The alignment of the new National Highway between Mussoorie and Dehradun has been approved. The next phase of construction will begin after the geological survey.”

If completed on schedule, it will not only be a milestone in Mussoorie’s transportation history but also a game-changer for tourism, disaster management, and regional development. The tunnel-bound highway will serve as an example of modern infrastructure while preserving the beauty of the mountains. It remains to be seen how quickly this ambitious project will be implemented amid the challenges of the mountains, but it is certain that this is the biggest initiative yet to free Mussoorie from traffic jams.