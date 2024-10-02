Sardar Bhagwan Singh University kickstarts Placement Drive

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Sep: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU) has successfully launched its campus placement season, forging a strong connection between academia and industry. The university welcomed Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd, a renowned international pharmaceutical company, for its inaugural placement drive on 28 September.

Simpex Pharma, with approvals from Russia, Ukraine, Philippines, and Sri Lanka, offered students a valuable opportunity to transition from the classroom to the professional world. Students from various undergraduate and postgraduate courses participated in the drive.

Company representatives, including Alock Kumar (Plant Head), Pravendra Singh Bhandari (Assistant Manager-HR), Vinod Gahtori (Manager-R&D), Prabhat Kumar (Manager-QC), and Amerendra Pratap (Sr Manager-Productions), provided detailed information about the company’s product range, job requirements, eligibility criteria, and career prospects.

After a rigorous selection process, 10 students were successfully shortlisted for employment. This achievement marked a significant step towards realising their career aspirations and demonstrated the university’s commitment to preparing students for the competitive job market.

Dr Arun Kumar Mahato, Convenor of the Training & Placement Cell, along with Mohsin Khan (Co-convenor), Piyali Sharma (T&P Officer), Pradyumna Ghoshal, and other faculty members, attended the event. This successful placement drive underscores SBSU’s dedication to shaping students’ professional paths and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in their careers.