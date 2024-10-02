Gov presents trophies to winners of Kickboxing Championship

Dehradun, 30 Sept: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), attended the closing ceremony of the Kickboxing Championship organized by the Kickboxing Federation of India at Parade Ground, Dehradun, on Monday. Major General GD Bakshi (Retd), the Chief Patron of the Federation, was also present.

The four-day event saw participation from over 500 athletes and support staff from 18 states. The Governor presented trophies to the winners , with Punjab clinching the title in the senior category, followed by West Bengal and Delhi in second and third place, respectively. In the junior category, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious, while Delhi and Maharashtra secured the second and third spots. In the sub-junior category, Delhi took the top position, with Goa as the runners-up and Maharashtra in third position.

Lt Gen Singh congratulated the participants and encouraged those who did not win to not be disheartened and to come back stronger for future competitions. He emphasized the importance of sports in life, stating that it plays a crucial role in personality development and instills discipline, health awareness, and self-confidence among youth.

He highlighted the significance of this sport for girls’ self-defense and expressed pleasure at their participation. The Governor noted that such events inspire youth towards sports and help keep them away from bad habits and substance abuse. He extended best wishes to the athletes for the upcoming World Kickboxing Championship in Spain in November 2024.