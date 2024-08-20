Sardar Pritam Singh Memorial Inter School Badminton Championship held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Ecole Globale International Girls’ School hosted the inaugural edition of the Sardar Pritam Singh Memorial Inter School Badminton Championship, 2024. The event brought together some of the finest badminton talent from the leading schools and was an exciting competition filled with skill, sportsmanship, and thrilling matches.

The participating schools were The Sri Ram Centennial School; The Asian School; Woodstock School; Wynberg Allen School; Unison World School; Universal Academy; Vantage Hall Girls’ School; Shigally Hill International Academy; and Ecole Globale International Girls’ School.

The championship began with the introduction of all teams, the taking of the pledge, group photograph and a dance performance. What followed next was a series of scintillating matches.

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony was Satyaprakash Sharma, Chairman, Arvachin Bharti Bhavan (Government-Aided) School. He commended the players for their display of skills and stamina.

The Promising School Awards went to Vantage Hall, Shigally Hill International Academy, and Universal Academy. The Overall Champion was Ecole Globale International Girls’ School; Runner Up, Unison- World School; Second Runner Up-Wynberg Allen School.

The Best Player of the Championship awards went to: Under 13-Aaradhya Sharma- Ecole Globale International Girls’ School; Under 15 -Vivisha – Shigally Hill International Academy; and Under 17- Tejaswini- Universal Academy.