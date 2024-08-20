Graphic Era awards Rs 25 lakhs to Lakshya Sen

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Shuttler Lakshya Sen, who returned after creating history in the Olympics, was awarded Rs 25 lakhs by Graphic Era. A student of Graphic Era Deemed University, Olympics player Lakshya Sen received a grand welcome today after reaching the university. Lakshya said that his hasty mistakes were the reason for his loss in the semi-finals.

Graphic Era’s MBA student, Lakshya Sen, along with his family, visited the university today. Despite it being a holiday, teachers and students reached the university in large numbers to welcome him.

On reaching Graphic Era’s Silver Jubilee Convention Centre, Lakshya Sen was warmly welcomed with beating of drums and a shower of flowers.

At the felicitation ceremony, Sen said that he was playing well in the beginning of the semi-final match and had chances of winning as well but due to some mistakes during the game, he lost. Sen expressed his gratitude for the blessings he has got, and the love showered upon him by the country. While urging the people to extend their support to athletes at every level, he said that not only in big matches but support from the very beginning is essential.

He emphasised that the experience he has gained during the Olympic games will be fruitful in future competitions.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that Lakshya Sen is the pride of the country and Graphic Era. At just 23 years of age, Sen has successfully defeated the top players of the world.

Dr Ghanshala expressed confidence that Lakshya Sen will be among the top badminton player of the world and win gold medals consecutively in the future. This was his first experience of the Olympics and it would be helpful for a successful career ahead. Graphic would always support him. He expressed his happiness that five students from Graphic Era played in the Olympics this year.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Vice Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Rakhi Ghanshala presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to Lakshya Sen and felicitated him with shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

Lakshya’s mother Nirmala Dhirendra Sen and father, DK Sen also addressed the gathering. Along with Lakshya’s parents, the General Secretary of Uttaranchal State Badminton Association, BN Mankoti, was also felicitated by Graphic Era.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr. Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola and other officials were also present on the occasion.