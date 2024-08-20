Euphoria 2024 held at DIS Riverside Campus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Doon International School Riverside Campus hosted “Euphoria 2024” – a Celebration of Arts and Culture, today.

It brought together students from various schools across the region. The event was a testament to the power of unity in diversity, showcasing an array of talents and creativity that left an indelible mark on everyone in attendance.

The event featured a rich tapestry of competitions, each designed to challenge and inspire the participants. Highlights included “Symphonic Serenity” (Qawwali), “Wordless Wonder” (Mime), “Puppet Palooza,” “Designer Delight” (Fashion Show), “Celestial Choreography” (Dance), “Brand Bonanza” (Ad Making), “Artistic Odyssey”, and “Culinary Canvas”, among others. These contests allowed students to explore and showcase their talents in various creative domains, from performing arts to culinary skills.

The judges’ panel for “Euphoria 2024” was composed of individuals from various fields, who were thoroughly impressed by the exceptional talent on display. They emphasised the importance of such platforms in empowering young people to strive for excellence and reach new heights in their respective fields. The judges also extended their heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

With numerous schools competing, “Euphoria 2024” was a resounding success. The event culminated in a moment of triumph for Doon International School, City Campus, which was crowned the ‘Overall Champion’— a testament to its outstanding performance across various categories.

In his closing remarks, the school Director, HS Mann, expressed profound gratitude to the students, teachers, and principals who made “Euphoria 2024” a memorable event. He also extended special thanks to the school’s Principal, Ajith Jacob, whose meticulous planning contributed to the event’s success.