Wynberg-Allen School lifts 14th PA Kidd Swimming Trophy for Boys 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 18 Aug: Wynberg-Allen School hosted the 14th PA Kidd Inter-School Swimming Competition for Boys in the memory of its former principal, PA Kidd.

Ten schools from Mussoorie, Dehradun and nearby areas participated in the meet. These included The Asian School, Kasiga School, Welham Boys, The Oasis, Shri Ram Centennial, Woodstock, Rashtriya Indian Military College, The Doon School, St George’s College, Mussoorie, and the host, Wynberg-Allen School.

Wynberg-Allen School emerged as champion in the competition.

Vardhan of Wynberg Allen School, Astitva and Naman of Welham Boys’ School, Avirath of The Oasis School were awarded the Promising Swimmer trophies.

The following swimmers were declared individual champions in their respective divisions: Anurak Sony of Kasiga School in the sub-junior division, Kautilya Dave of Welham Boy’s School in the junior division, Rananjay of The Doon School in the intermediate division, and Arnav of Wynberg Allen School in the senior division.

Welham Boy’s School was the first runners up and The Doon School, the second runners up.

Headmaster, Wynberg-Allen Senior School, Pradipt Radcliffe gave away the trophies to the winners. Principal, Wynberg-Allen School, Leslie Tindale thanked all the participating schools for their enthusiastic participation in the meet. He also thanked all officials, especially swimming Coach Jaswant Singh Rathore for organising the meet. Present on the occasion were the swimming coaches of various schools including Champa Dhakpa, Jagmohan Negi, Ajit Kumar, Tashi Tsering, Mr McDonald, Amit Singh, Prashant Malik, Mr Marcelino and Lalit Singh.