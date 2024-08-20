BJP leader’s son assaulted in Rudrapur by masked men

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 19 Aug: Masked miscreants barged into a house in Metro Police Colony, Pantnagar Police Station area in district ​​Udham Singh Nagar, and assaulted the son of a woman BJP leader. The youth has sustained several serious injuries in the attack and is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The police have started investigating the case.

In CCTV footage, five masked miscreants are seen assaulting the youth with an iron rod. The woman BJP leader has been a former state executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha and is a former MP representative.

The incident occurred late last night, when some unidentified masked men entered the house of Piyush Rai Bhatia, son of BJP leader Madhurai Bhatia, and attacked him with an iron rod and sharp weapons. The attack took place when Piyush returned home from Nainital and was taking out his belongings from his car. The incident of the attack has been captured on CCTV camera. It can be clearly seen in the CCTV that all five attackers came in a car. All of them had masked their faces with cloth and were carrying iron rods in their hands and sharp weapons. When the people present around and in the house raised an alarm, the attackers fled from the spot, after which the family admitted the blood-soaked Piyush to the district hospital.

The police, which arrived at the crime scene, have set up a team to arrest the accused by scrutinising the CCTV footage installed nearby. Piyush Bhatia is a property dealer. He has an office in the name of Sai Property Dealer in the colony itself.

Rudrapur CO Niharika Tomar has shared that Piyush’s father has submitted a complaint in which he has alleged that the President of the Resident Welfare Association of Metro Police Colony, along with some other people, is behind the assault. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. The Police claim that the attackers will be arrested soon.