Neha Joshi ties Rakhi on Soldiers’ wrists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 August: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, BJP Yuva Morcha National Vice President Neha Joshi visited the military area in Garhi Cantt and tied Rakhi on the wrists of soldiers serving the nation. She expressed her respect and gratitude towards the soldiers and wished for their long life. Neha Joshi remarked that it is our duty to honor the soldiers who remain vigilant around the clock for our safety. Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with them is a matter of pride for us. During the event, Soldiers ’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi was also present, and female military personnel tied Rakhi on his wrist. The occasion was also attended by Bhavna Chaudhary and Vaishali Bansal.