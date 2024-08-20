By Amit & Shipra

If you are interested in wildlife history then Lansdowne and its rich heritage will definitely dazzle you.

Lansdowne is where the office of the DFO, Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Division (North part of Corbett Tiger Reserve), is located.

Did you know that Sir FW Champion – a renowned conservationist and father of night trip-wire photography, who is also regarded as Jim Corbett’s mentor, was DFO of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Division and he lived in Lansdowne at Pine Bungalow? He was one of the founding members of India’s first National Park established in 1935, which was renamed as Corbett National Park in 1957.

Kalagarh Tiger Reserve is a paradise for all those who wish to enjoy the forest, Nature, serenity at its best, away from the hustle and bustle of the southern part of Corbett Tiger Reserve where the massive influx of tourists is so much so that at times one just forgets that one is on the periphery of a National Park.

It has a few of the most alluring Forest Rest Houses of our country – Mundiapani built in 1903 is personally our favourite – one has to cross a stream and then dense forest to reach the bungalow and this is where you will get to see a visitor’s book – full of very interesting documentations like – killed a Tiger, paid Rs 4, killed Kalij Pheasants paid Rs 2 (all this belonging to an era when hunting was allowed) – reading it takes you back to almost 100 plus years and every entry is duly signed by those who lived those experiences. And, yes, it is all handwritten.

Dr Koko Rose (former DFO, Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Division) ensured that this very important piece of history doesn’t gets spoiled and ensured the upkeep.

For Amarchand – the always smiling caretaker of the bungalow – this register is an asset, and he doesn’t let anybody to touch it if he feels the person is not respectful towards it. Isn’t this a beautiful bond? He loves to share his forest stories with his guests… You meet him and you feel he is a ready reckoner on Mundiapani and Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Division.

The first time we visited this hidden FRH we were amazed to witness its heritage legacy.

Nestled deep in the forest, its location will give you the closest experience one can have of the forest – so full of activities- birds chirping all day long, many a time one can see a herd of elephants in the same stream which you crossed to reach the FRH, alarm calls by Langurs or Jackals or Barking Deer or Sambhar Deer are a constant here – clearly indicating the presence of the apex predator – the Tiger, nearby.

We are in love with the towering tree of Haldu within its compound – braving all seasonal odds for years to gain the massive height and girth it has currently – we both have spent many afternoons under it enjoying our lunches with Amarchand narrating one of those many wildlife encounters he has had over the years.

So, whenever you are planning to visit Lansdowne next, do visit Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, which is just 50 kilometres away, to enjoy the unspoilt forest and its wildlife.

Happy travelling & keep exploring!

(Amit and Shipra were into corporates which they quit to follow their passion, run Lansdowne Trip Travel Café, and very soon will be launching their Wildlife Lodge in Corbett!)