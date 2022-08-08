SBS University organizes Farewell Party for BPT and B. Pharma students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Balawala organized a farewell party for Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Bachelor of Pharmacy final year students (Batch: 2018-2022) on 5th and 6th August 2022.

On 5th August, the farewell party “Adios Seniors” for Bachelor of Physiotherapy final year students was inaugurated by Prof. Maneesh Arora (Dean Students Welfare) and Prof. Reena Kumari (Head of the Department, School of Physiotherapy and Allied Health). Students showcased their poems, singing, and dancing talents and made the moment memorable. At “Adios Seniors”, Umang Uniyal and Srishti Khanduri bagged the title of Mr. and Ms. Spark; Kris Raj Singh and Ayushi Satra bagged the title of Mr. and Ms. Best Look. Ankit Madhesta and Anjali Mishra bagged the title of Mr. and Ms. Farewell. Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examination), Capt. Nalini Mehrishi, Prof. Arun Mozhi, faculty, and all the students of physiotherapy were present at the “Adios Seniors” farewell party.

On 6th August, the farewell party for Bachelor of Pharmacy final year students was inaugurated with a lamp lighting ceremony by Prof. Veerma Ram (Officiating Vice Chancellor) accompanied by Prof. Vikas Anand, Urmi Chaurasia, and Dr. Nidhi Belwal.

Prof. Veerma congratulated B. Pharma 3rd year students for the beautiful arrangement and wished all the B. Pharma 4th year students for their upcoming future. Students welcomed all the dignitaries with saplings.

B. Pharma 3rd year students showcased their dancing talents on contemporary and garhwali songs. Deepak Rawat presented a rap song on “Ummeed” and Ayush Uniyal presented mesmerizing singing performance. B Pharma 3rd year students presented a play on “College Days” and a musical drama on the journey of the B. Pharma 4th year. Anoop Negi (Assistant Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology) presented a group of songs for the passing out students. Mohd. Subhi and Ritika Thapliyal bagged the title of Mr. and Ms. Spark; Satyam Sharma and Mahalakshmi Muskan bagged the title of Mr. Gentleman and Ms. Grace; Gagandeep Singh and Prabhjot Kaur bagged the title of Mr. and Ms. Farewell. Prizes were distributed by Prof. Veerma Ram, Prof. Vikas Anand, Urmi Chaurasia, and Dr. C. Nithya Shanthi.

Students promised they will always be in touch as part of the great alumni heritage of SBS. All the teachers wished the students a bright future. Prof. Maneesh Arora (Dean Students Welfare), Dr. Vikas Singh Jadon, Dr. Mohd. Abu Zaid, Capt. Nalini Mehrishi, faculty, and students were present on the occasion.